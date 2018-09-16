Unitil Co. (UTL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Unitil worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTL opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.05. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.61%. equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

