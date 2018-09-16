Uniti Group (UNIT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNIT. Morgan Stanley cut Uniti Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Uniti Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,003,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 698,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Uniti Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

