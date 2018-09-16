Uniqure NV (QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to report sales of $3.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.60 million. Uniqure posted sales of $2.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $15.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $29.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $25.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 72.12% and a negative net margin of 677.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Uniqure by 3,972.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Uniqure by 276.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.