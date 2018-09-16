Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 276,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,210,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,853,000 after buying an additional 791,990 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,743,000 after buying an additional 50,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $157.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $157.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

