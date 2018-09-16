UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €17.60 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €18.80 ($21.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.95 ($22.03).

UCG stock opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

