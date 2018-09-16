UniCoin Price Up 36.2% Over Last Week (UNIC)

UniCoin (CURRENCY:UNIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, UniCoin has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. One UniCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCoin has a total market cap of $646,651.00 and $7.00 worth of UniCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00114793 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Version (V) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011100 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000457 BTC.

UniCoin Profile

UniCoin is a coin. UniCoin’s total supply is 3,054,040 coins. UniCoin’s official Twitter account is @SaveUNICOINs and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCoin’s official website is unicoins.tumblr.com

UniCoin Coin Trading

UniCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

