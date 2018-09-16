UBS Group Analysts Give Carrefour (CA) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.72 ($19.44).

CA stock opened at €16.94 ($19.70) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

