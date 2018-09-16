U.S. Silica (SLCA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLCA. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

