U.S. Silica (SLCA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLCA. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.
U.S. Silica stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $38.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.
