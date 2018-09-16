U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lowered by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,565,000 after acquiring an additional 946,517 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

USB stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

