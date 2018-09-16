U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Shares Up -3.5%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.64. 1,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTS. Barrington Research began coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. research analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth $225,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth $273,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 436,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,959 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

