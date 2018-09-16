Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 192.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 59,390 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 429.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after buying an additional 307,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

