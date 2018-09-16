TTC Protocol (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0540

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One TTC Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, UEX, DEx.top and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00883390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002369 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010109 BTC.

TTC Protocol Token Profile

TTC Protocol (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,371,786 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, DEx.top and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

