Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Sells $138,960.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,675,257.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $148,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $152,720.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $182,880.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $152,720.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $156,680.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 2,638.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,863 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trupanion by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

