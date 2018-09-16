TrueUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and HBUS. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $85.55 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00275134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152629 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.06292627 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 85,298,925 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Bitso, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, Koinex, Crex24, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

