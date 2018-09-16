Trueblue (TBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Trueblue in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trueblue in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Trueblue news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $270,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean A. Ebner sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $1,864,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trueblue by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,639,000 after purchasing an additional 209,271 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 28.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 798,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trueblue by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

