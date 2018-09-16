TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.84 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million. equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 93,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

