Traders Sell Halliburton (HAL) on Strength (HAL)

Investors sold shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on strength during trading on Friday. $40.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.23 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Halliburton had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Halliburton traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $38.63

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,710,195 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $126,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,791 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $198,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,850 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $124,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,722 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Halliburton by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,771,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,817 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,687,497 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $121,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.