Traders Buy Walt Disney (DIS) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $179.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $102.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.18 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walt Disney had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded down ($1.41) for the day and closed at $109.26

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,954 shares of company stock worth $80,620,932 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 402,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 275,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

