Traders Buy Shares of Fastenal (FAST) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $56.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.67 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Fastenal had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Fastenal traded down ($1.24) for the day and closed at $57.76

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 64.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 69.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

