TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1,363.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

