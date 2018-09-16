TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.
Shares of TSLX opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.15.
In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1,363.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
