Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $1.36 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $3,222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,425.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 135.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.76.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $89.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

