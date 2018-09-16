Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Director Sells C$123,399.75 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Franklin Lorie Davis sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$123,399.75.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$10.28 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a one year low of C$7.29 and a one year high of C$20.93.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$131.39 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.85 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TD Securities cut Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.86.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

