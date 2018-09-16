Time New Bank Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinBene, OTCBTC and Ethfinex. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00272915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.47 or 0.06299326 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,515,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,435,804 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, C2CX, DragonEX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.