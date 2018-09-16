Tilray (TLRY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded down 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.00 and last traded at $109.05. 16,572,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 7,572,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan Kennedy purchased 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. purchased 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

