Thrive Token (THRT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,244.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $794,040.00 and $51,244.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00278364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.06353492 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,027,762 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

