The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Position Trimmed by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,339 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.15% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 142.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTI. ValuEngine lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ultimate Software Group from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In other news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,600,363.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total value of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTI opened at $330.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 239.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $332.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

