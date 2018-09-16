The Providence Service (PRSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $830.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.65.
The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The Providence Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $411.79 million for the quarter.
About The Providence Service
The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
