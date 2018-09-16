The Providence Service (PRSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $830.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.65.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The Providence Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $411.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,598,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the first quarter valued at $6,474,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the first quarter valued at $5,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at $5,451,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 223.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 73,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

