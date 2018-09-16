Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.02.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,023 shares of company stock worth $286,215. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

