Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Short Interest Update

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,542,272 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 1,701,588 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,628,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTPH. WBB Securities raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TTPH opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.65. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.98.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 421.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTPH. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 520,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 409,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

