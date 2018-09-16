TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

TTI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In other news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $175,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,391,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 526,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,414. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. TETRA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

