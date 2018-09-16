Tesuji Partners LLC Invests $501.59 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Stock

Tesuji Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,593,000. Sensata Technologies makes up 28.0% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tesuji Partners LLC owned about 6.13% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $960,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,428,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $3,749,276. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

