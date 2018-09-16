TESARO Inc (TSRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,395,903 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 10,575,702 shares. Currently, 32.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,368,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In related news, Director Arnold L. Oronsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $267,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,062.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $276,463 over the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSRO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESARO in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TESARO in the first quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 138.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESARO in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TESARO in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

NASDAQ TSRO opened at $34.92 on Friday. TESARO has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.71, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.07.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 285.30% and a negative net margin of 180.29%. TESARO’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that TESARO will post -11.08 EPS for the current year.

TSRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TESARO from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

