TerraForm Power (TERP) & Enel Americas (ENIA) Critical Analysis

TerraForm Power (NYSE: ENIA) and Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TerraForm Power and Enel Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerraForm Power 1 2 5 0 2.50 Enel Americas 0 0 3 0 3.00

TerraForm Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.21, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given TerraForm Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TerraForm Power is more favorable than Enel Americas.

Risk & Volatility

TerraForm Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Americas has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TerraForm Power and Enel Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerraForm Power -13.02% -0.29% -0.10% Enel Americas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerraForm Power and Enel Americas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerraForm Power $610.47 million 4.05 -$164.18 million ($1.21) -9.78 Enel Americas $10.54 billion 0.82 $709.04 million N/A N/A

Enel Americas has higher revenue and earnings than TerraForm Power.

Dividends

TerraForm Power pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Enel Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. TerraForm Power pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Enel Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Americas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TerraForm Power beats Enel Americas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. TerraForm Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

