Telford Homes (TEF) PT Raised to GBX 469

Telford Homes (LON:TEF) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.41) to GBX 469 ($6.11) in a research note published on Wednesday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Get Telford Homes alerts:

Shares of Telford Homes stock opened at GBX 412 ($5.37) on Wednesday. Telford Homes has a 12 month low of GBX 340.75 ($4.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.23 ($5.84).

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Telford Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telford Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.