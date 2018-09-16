Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.70

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 42345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
