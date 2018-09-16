Targa Resources (TRGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of TRGP opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $167,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,283.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Richard Klein sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,739.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $334,507. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,343,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 243,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

