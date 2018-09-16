TaaS Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $104,769.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00008692 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00279001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00152932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.06413700 BTC.

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

