Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 80 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 99 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a CHF 105.30 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 108 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 99.04.

Shares of VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

