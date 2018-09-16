Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 557.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $663,017.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,285,574.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Callahan sold 29,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $942,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $155,870.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,198 shares of company stock worth $9,892,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WIFI stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Boingo Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

