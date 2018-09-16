Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Opus Bank (OPB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Opus Bank during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. FIG Partners downgraded Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of OPB opened at $28.40 on Friday. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $971.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.