Swarm (SWM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,595.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Swarm has a market cap of $6.34 million and $9,595.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00276713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00151440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.25 or 0.06302912 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

