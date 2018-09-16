Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at $882,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $6,144,826. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

