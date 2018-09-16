Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 2,300 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWE. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 12,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $983,482.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,577,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $2,171,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 301,496 shares of company stock worth $24,291,338 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $89.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.