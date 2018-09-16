Strs Ohio Buys 1,800 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

BWFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankwell Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.36 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $245.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,554 shares of company stock worth $80,206 over the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.