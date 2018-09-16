Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) PT Set at €68.00 by Warburg Research

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.54 ($78.53).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €51.55 ($59.94) on Friday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a 1-year high of €66.40 ($77.21).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.