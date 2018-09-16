Strayer Education Inc (STRA) is Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s 9th Largest Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the quarter. Strayer Education comprises about 1.8% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Strayer Education were worth $30,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strayer Education in the first quarter worth $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Strayer Education in the second quarter worth $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Strayer Education in the second quarter worth $235,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. Strayer Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. ValuEngine cut Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strayer Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on Strayer Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In related news, insider Robert S. Silberman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $12,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,993,330. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

