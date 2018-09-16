Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 388.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $82.94 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

