Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. SunTrust Banks cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.82 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.35.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

