Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 493,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 391,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 979,815 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.45. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,950.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,271 shares of company stock worth $13,116,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

