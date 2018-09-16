SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,487. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,543.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3,755.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.